Bonnie Kinne
CROWN POINT, IN -Bonnie Kinne, age 90, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She is survived by five children: Dr. Mark (Susan) Kinne, Rebecca (Mark) Pool, Samuel (Maria) Kinne, Rachel Kinne, and Benjamin (Roxanne) Kinne; four grandchildren: Matthew (Allison) Kinne, Adam (Becky) Kinne, Jon (Aubrette) Kinne, and Natalie (Mike) McVey; six great-grandchildren; brother-in-law: Roger Elfstrom; and sister: Nancy (Culver) Gross.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years: Samuel and sister: Janet Elfstrom.
Bonnie was a member of Lansing Gospel Chapel, Lansing, IL. She was a graduate of Lowell High School. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Crown Point Community School System and taught at Solon Robinson Elementary School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University Northwest. She was also a member of Heritage Quilters.
A private service was held for Bonnie's family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Salem Cemetery with Dr. Mark and Samuel Kinne officiating. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Lansing Gospel Chapel or Providence Hospice.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.