Sept. 26, 1936 - Nov. 19, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Bonnie Kosinski (nee Bramer), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Stanley Kosinski; children: Carolyne (John) Smolar, Cindy Wilson, Ken Kosinski; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Carolyn Bramer.

Bonnie was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1954. Our Mom was the most loving, kind, generous, wonderful wife and Ma and grandmother. She was our everything.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Bonnie at a later date.

