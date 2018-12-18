Bonnie L. Hurst

VALPARAISO, IN - Bonnie, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Golden Living Center, Valparaiso, IN. She was born in Indianapolis, IN on October 16, 1961 to the late John and Jean (nee Campbell) Hurst.
She was a social worker, member of First United Methodist Church, 1980 graduate of Valparaiso High School, 1984 graduate of Indiana University, Bloomington, IN, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Therapeutic Recreation and received her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois in 1998.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Ian J. Kosky; sisters, Catherine H. (Steven) Plump of Indianapolis, IN, Patty Macaluso of Scottsville, VA; five nephews.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Valparaiso, IN.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, IN., VALPARAISO, IN, (219)462-3125.