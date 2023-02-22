Bonnie was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. There was no greater joy in her life than when her house was filled with all of her grandchildren. She was kind and generous, sweet and often silly. She loved to play games and could be quite competitive. She made friends everywhere she went. If love alone could have kept her here, she would have lived forever. Bonnie was predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Stephen LeVan. It gives us peace to know that if we have to say goodbye to a wonderful woman, our beautiful mother, we can still be happy knowing that Dad has finally got her back. His existence, even in heaven, was intolerable without his sweet Bonnie, so he gave her a little time in her earthly body, then said "enough...she needs to be with me!" A true love story for the times.