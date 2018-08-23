PORTAGE, IN - Bonnie Lou Bowles, age 88, of Portage, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018. She was born on July 6, 1930 in Kouts, IN to the late John and Mabel Cooper. Along with her husband, Samuel, she owned and operated Portage Printing for over 40 years. She was an avid gardener, talented painter, gourmet cook, master baker and she loved dogs. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Jaycees Auxiliary and she was very active in the Portage Democratic Club. Above all, Bonnie left her family a lasting legacy of love and instilled in them a strong work ethic. The kids are really gonna miss her Christmas cookies.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Michael (Joan) Bowles of Manchester, NH, Timothy Bowles of Valparaiso; daughter, Kathleen (Ted) Wotherspoon of Lafayette; grandchildren, Jeremy Wotherspoon, Adam (Jessica) Wotherspoon, Seth Wotherspoon, Molly Bowles, Brian Bowles; great grandchildren, Kadyn, Jena and Madie Wotherspoon; brother, Robert (Irene) Cooper; sister, Evelyn Moss.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel E. Bowles; brother, James Cooper; sister, Peggy Santacroce. Memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 East State Road 130, Hobart, IN 46342.
A Celebration of Bonnie's Life will take place Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hall at Countryside Park, 5250 West US Highway 6, Portage. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the hall. Flowers may be sent directly to Countryside Park after 10:00 a.m. on the day of the service. She will be laid to rest Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: