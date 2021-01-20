ROTONDA WEST, FL — Bonnie Lou Jorgensen, 75, of Rotonda West, FL, formerly of Kouts and Valparaiso, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021. She was born December 2, 1945, in Clarksville, MI, to Ivan and Victoria (Miller) Sutter. Bonnie graduated from Kouts High School and was a member of the Hopewell Mennonite Church. She worked as a secretary in the office of Dr. Bejec for several years, before managing the office at G. L. Jorgensen Heating and Cooling in Valparaiso. Bonnie loved her annual sisters' week in Florida, and their yearly shopping trips to Shipshewana. She relished in caring for her family and her beloved dogs, Mickey and Maddie. She is fondly remembered as a sociable lady who could spend hours on the phone reminiscing with friends. Bonnie was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be dearly missed.