Bonnie Lou March (nee Earle)

ST. JOHN, IN - Bonnie Lou March, age 81 of St. John, IN passed away on February 2, 2022 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bonnie was born in Norway, MI on August 14, 1940 to the late George and Bernita Earle. She grew up in Manistique, MI and spent her childhood years at her grandparent's Upper Peninsula Michigan Resort, Blaney Park. She graduated from Ferry Hall in Lake Forest, IL. She then moved to Chicago to work for Pan Am Airlines. Chicago is where she met her beloved husband of 57 years, Dr. Jerome Edward March who survives. Together they raised their two beautiful children: Scott Edward Earle (Neng) of Aspen, CO and Kimberly Joy aka "Muffie" of Munster, IN. Her greatest role was being Baba to her two most precious grandchildren: Ryan Edward, and Adam Joseph both of Munster, IN. She also leaves behind her dear brother, George (Joyce) Earle of Claire, MI; and her dear sister, Susan Poole of Jackson, MI; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and so many wonderful friends. A celebration of life will take place on her birthday this summer where she would like her family and friends to laugh, love, have fun and enjoy a cocktail in her remembrance. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with services.