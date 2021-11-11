Bonnie Lou Orth

Aug. 29, 1938 — Nov. 8, 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN — Bonnie Lou Orth, age 83, passed away at her home in Knoxville, TN on Monday, November 8, 2021. Bonnie was very proud of her children, and she loved going to garage sales. She was a member of the crossing guard for schools in Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Alan Orth; parents: Vesta and Elza Henderson; sister, Connie Gluth and son-in-law, Thomas Beams.

Bonnie is survived by her sons: Gary Orth (Doris), Brian Orth (Micci); daughters: Debbie Heck (Tony), Susan Beams; sisters: Eva Groves (Jim), Janice Vandiver (Ray); grandchildren: Jason Tratta, Nick Tratta, Doug Tratta, Amanda French, Alan Orth, Brandy Prosise, April Beams and Brianne Giiba. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and many great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Mattie Trimble and Leann Mullins for their kind and diligent care over the past two years, and for giving her much needed companionship.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 in the Chapel of Calumet Park Funeral Chapel in Merrillville, IN from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery with Brother Robert Jones officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.