Bonnie Lou Trosper

Dec. 24, 1948 - Jan. 16, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - On Monday, January 16, 2023, Bonnie Trosper, loving mother of four children, lost her eight-year battle with lung cancer at the age of 74.

Bonnie was born on December 24, 1948, in Gary, IN, to Charles and Janie Burger. Bonnie had a passion for Scrabble and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. She loved to collect pretty things and she was well loved and cherished by her family.

Bonnie is survived by her four children: Dee Dee Nunez, Kurtis Hoopingarner, Philip Hoopingarner, and Charles Hoopingarner; her brothers: Sonny and Ronnie; her grandchildren: Joshua, Brittany, Dylon, Tristan, Paige, Alan, and Victoria; and several great-grandchildren to whom she is known as "Gammy."

No funeral service will be held, as Bonnie wanted to give back to the scientific community. By donating her body to research, Bonnie hopes to be part of helping those in the future battling cancer.