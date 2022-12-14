March 8, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2022

Bonnie Louise Dibble Ketterman was born March 8, 1932, to Rev. Ustle D. Dibble and Eva Nellie Viles Dibble in Alton, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2022, in Sylvania Ohio. She lived mostly in Indiana where her father pastored. She had two sisters: Wanita and Carol. Her family moved to Gary in 1944 where her dad pastored the Gary Glen Park Church of the Nazarene. She graduated from Gary Lew Wallace in 1950. That October she married Glen William Ketterman from Kouts, and their first house was in Independence Hill.

While Bonnie's work career was mostly raising her family, she did work at Gary Screw & Bolt, Sweetheart Apron, sold Avon for many years, worked as a custodian at Jackson school for a time, cleaned houses for others and baby sat. On the farm she canned tomatoes and green beans every year and froze corn. She loved the county with the beauty of the trees and wildlife. She loved and worked her flower and rock gardens. When there was the occasional snake she would catch them to show her bravery. Thousands of pictures were taken of the scenery. As grandchildren came along countless video tapes recorded hours of them playing. The most important things in Bonnie's life were faith, family and friends.

Her faith was an inspiration to all. She began teaching children's Sunday school in her early teens and continued teaching into her seventies. She was a worship leader, soloist, sang with her sisters growing up and then with the "Joy Bell Trio" for over 10 years. She was a youth leader, Bible Quiz leader, board member, district assembly delegate, Mission President, and more. She encouraged her children to invite others to church and be a friend to the friendless. Her home was always open for teenage parties as well as peers from church. The home was always open for the children friends.

She is survived by her children: William (Marcia), Richard (Vivian), Daniel (Barbara) and Glenda, 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren a 3 sisters-in-law (Ruth, June & Ellie), a brother-in-law (Wayne), many nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, parents Ustle and Eva, sisters Wanita (Gordon) Bier and Carol (Ted) Stufflebeam.

Funeral arrangements for Bonnie are at Bartholomew's 102 E. Monroe St. Valparaiso, IN 46383. Visitation 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with service to follow. www.bartholomewnewhard.com