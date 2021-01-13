VALPARAISO, IN — Bonnie Marlene Gerzon, 86, was born in Chicago on September 7, 1934, and passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021, in Valparaiso IN. Bonnie is survived by her son, Fred Litke (Jan). She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Hilda Gerzon; her sister, Lorraine; brother, James; daughter, Debbie; and grandson, Travis Litke. She is survived by her grandchildren, Nocha (Larry) and Adam; and by her great-grandchildren: Eva (Connor), Ivan (Anna), Michael, Sebastian and Mason. Her surviving siblings are Beatrice, Shirley and Ray.