Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ronald A. Martin; her children: Phillip (Jennifer) Martin and Carrie (Troy) Williams and seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Edmonds and Evans in Portage on Sunday, October 4 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. For more about Bonnie's life go to hillsidefhcares.com/obituary/Bonnie-Martin