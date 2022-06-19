Bonnie S. Jania (nee Owczarski)

GRIFFITH - Bonnie S. Jania, 72, of Griffith, IN passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Bonnie is survived by her husband of over 51 years, Richard Jania; children: Geoff (Dawn) Jania, Scott Jania and Ryan Jania; sister, Judy (Jimmy)Bonee; nephew, David Bonee; niece, Sherry (Dennis)Lower; several other nieces; nephews; and cousins; and precious puppies: Miss Gracie and Mr. Jaxx.

Preceded in death by her parents: Leo and Jennie; and brothers: Chester and Burt Zimmerman.

Bonnie was a crafter extraordinaire, often incorporating her favorite color purple into her masterpieces. She was quite the sassy lady and a phenomenal mother. She was a huge lover of dogs and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COPD research www.lung.org/lung-health-diseases/lung-disease-lookup/copd/copd-research

