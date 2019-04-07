Bonnie Sitkowski-Venable
CROWN POINT, IN - Bonnie Sitkowski-Venable, age 78, late of Crown Point formerly of Calumet City, passed away on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Venable and the late William Sitkowski. Loving mom of Daniel (Courtney) Sitkowski, Denise (Gerald) Wright, Dennis Sitkowski, Valerie (Matthew) Crowl, Yvette Venable, and the late Tim Venable. Cherished grandma of Jeremy, Jake, and Alex Wright, Preston, Avery, Reagan, and Addison Sitkowski, and Brittany and Bradley Tidwell. Dearest sister of Donald (Phyllis) Gillette, Richard (Toni) Gillette, Judy (Robert) Richards, and JoAnn (Roger) Bailey. Dear sister in law of Thomas (Barbara) Bailey and the late Grace Gillette. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Bonnie loved to travel and bake but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1 block west of US 41icker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Funeral Services Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at the Carmelite Monastery 1628 Ridge Road, Munster. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the St. Joseph Carmelite Home or Providence Hospice preferred.
For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.