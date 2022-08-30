HIGHLAND, IN - Bonny Klootwyk of Highland, IN passed away on August 26, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart after a long illness. She was born to Marvin "Joe" and Barbara Klootwyk in Chicago, IL. She grew up in Highland and spent most of her life there. She graduated from Illiana Christian High School and Purdue University with a degree in Finance. She spent most of her career working in payroll, first at Swift Adhesives, and later at Illinois Cancer Council, Grant Thornton, and finally Arcelor Mittal. Bonny's great loves were hiking, photography, knitting, and baking. Her gift of banket pastry for the family was greatly anticipated every Christmas. She was adept at almost any craft, and was always learning new things. She attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Robert Abrogar. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Roger (Sue) Klootwyk; their children: Eric, Christine and Jason, their grandchildren: Allison, Andrew and Audriana, and Bonny's close friend, Tim Kennedy.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00p.m.-7:00p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road Highland, IN 46322. There will be a viewing from 9:00a.m.-10:00a.m. on Friday September 2, followed by a memorial service at 10:00a.m. with Pastor David Adams officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL. The family would like to thank the staff at Gabriel Home in Valparaiso for their care of Bonny during these past months.

