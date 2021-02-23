Nov. 20, 1977 - Feb. 23, 2013
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, BORIS J. KLEMOFF, JR.
On His 8th Anniversary In Heaven.
A part of me is missing and can never be replaced since God took you Home and you left this empty place.
You will never be forgotten though on earth you are no more, in memory you are with me as you always were before. Loving and Missing you, Dad, Bo, Taunya, Aunts, Uncles, Family & Friends.
