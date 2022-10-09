Boris James and Elaine G. Radeff

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Boris J. Radeff passed away on November 20, 2021, at the age of 91. His wife, Elaine G. Radeff, passed away on September 20, 2022, also at the age of 91.

Both were born and raised in Gary, IN. Boris served in the Korean Conflict as an X-Ray Technician Chief. When he returned home, he continued his career at U.S. Steel. He met Elaine at The Igloo, an ice cream shop where she worked. They married in 1954 and soon after, moved to Merrillville to raise a family. Later in life, Elaine began working as a doctor's aide for Dr. W. Pike and continued working for several other doctors until ending her career with Dr. Atassi.

Boris enjoyed early retirement just as the mills were closing. He was a die-hard Bears fan. Elaine enjoyed playing the piano weekly for the Cradle Roll class at northwest Seventh-Day Adventist Church, where she was a life-long member. Together, Boris and Elaine enjoyed traveling, reading and gardening. More than anything, they loved spending time with their family and will be missed by all.

They are survived by their daughter, Nancy (David) Schmidt; their son, David Radeff; grandchildren: Ashley Radeff, Bruce Butterbredt, and Alex Schmidt; and many nieces and nephews. Private burial services provided by CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL.