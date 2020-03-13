CROWN POINT, IN - Boyd "Stewart" Lewis, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away March 11, 2020. He was a dedicated member and usher at St. Matthias Catholic Church. Stewart retired from U.S. Steel Gary Works after 36 years of service. Stewart was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years Veronica "Ronnie" (nee Mihal). He is survived by his children John (Debbie), Elizabeth (Jack) Miller, Suzanne (John) Barber; grandchildren Stephanie, Angela, Amanda, Kristen, Nick, Emilee, Luke, Jillian, Jack, Christopher, Quentin and Jacob; great-granddaughter Addison.