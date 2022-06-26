Br. Roger A. Shondel, OP

June 1, 1944 - June 10, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, LA - With a sad, yet hopeful heart, we announce that our brother Br. Roger Shondel, OP, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in New Orleans, LA.

Br. Roger A. Shondel, OP, was born in East Chicago, IN, on June 1, 1944. Br. Roger entered the Dominican novitiate at the Dominican House of Studies in River Forest, IL. in 1963 with the Province of St. Albert the Great. He professed Simple Vows at the Dominican House of Studies on August 5, 1964, and professed Solemn Vows at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Hammond, IN on August 5, 1970. He joined the Province of St. Martin de Porres when it was established in 1979.

Br. Roger earned degrees at Triton Junior College, River Grove, IL, 1972, AA (Liberal Arts) Rosary College in River Forest, IL, 1974, BA, (Sociology) Loyola University, Chicago, IL, 1976, ME (Guidance Counseling).

After making profession, Br. Roger first served as a part-time Social Studies Teacher at St. Vincent Ferrer Grammar School in Chicago, IL, from 1970-1975. Moving to Dallas he served for the next seven years as the Guidance Counselor and Dean of Discipline, and also Instructor of American History, Theatre Arts, and Religion at Bishop Lynch High School. Br. Roger was then assigned to New Orleans where he would begin what would be his career for the rest of his life, Guidance Counselor at St. Mary's Dominican High School. In his last year at Dominican High School, he served as the receptionist.

Br. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Melvina Rosalee Balint and Stephan Shondel, and his siblings, Sally Jean Shondel, Steven Louis Shondel and Sylvia Ann Kiger. He is survived by his sister, Joan Shondel McLaughlin, niece, Laura Shondel Holzhauer (David) and great nephew, Gregory Steven Holzhauer. Many nieces and nephews.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

His Christian Burial was held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 775 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. His Interment is at Dominican Friars Cemetery in Rosaryville, LA.