July 29, 1972 - Feb. 22, 2022

DYER, IN - Brad Warren Graves, age 49, of Dyer, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Brad was born July 29, 1972 in Hammond, IN to Jacqueline Graves and Randolph Graves.

He was an avid sports fan, coach and grill master. His favorite sports were golf, baseball and football. He spent many years watching his sons play. Brad was the most supportive and loving family member who would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Randolph Graves, Jr.

Brad is survived by his sons: Brandon Graves and Justin Graves; his mother, Jacqueline Graves; his brother, Kurt Graves (Erin); and his sister, Shellie Edwards (Jerry, Jr.); his former wife, Michelle Graves; his grandmother, Elizabeth Graves; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Public Visitation for Brad will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307, followed by a private Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Graves family.