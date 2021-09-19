March 5, 1960 - Sep. 12, 2021

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Bradley Charles Gardner of Chicago Heights, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

He was born March 5, 1960, in Ridgway (Elk County), PA, his family moved to Lansing in October of 1962. He was the beloved father of two children: John (Amy) Gardner and Lela Gardner; beloved grandfather of three grandchildren: Lillian, Andrew, Riley; the beloved brother of 11 siblings and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Keith Elvyn (Susan) Gardner Sr; Shirley "Elaine" Marie Straessley Gardner (Earl) Smith; and Brother Mark Gardner. He was a member of the Chicago Heights Carpenters Local 272 for many years. He loved setting up for the trade shows at McCormick Place and the E3 trade show in LA.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Bradley was loved by many and will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com