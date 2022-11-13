 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bradley D. Hall

Bradley D. Hall

Sept. 10, 1953 - Nov. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Bradley D. Hall, 69, of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by the people he loved and loved him. Brad was a great brother and uncle. He enjoyed creating things with his hands and mind. He was a landscaper for over 50 years, and always enjoyed a challenge. His gift will be sorely missed.

Brad is survived by his siblings: Delvin D. (Therese) Hall Jr., Larry D. Hall, Sr., Jacquie (Rich) Rajski, Charles W. Hall, John A. (Sue) Hall, Becky L. (Hayden) Motley, Edie Biller, Chris H. Hall, Karl K. (Laura) Hall; special friends: Julie and Hayley Casbon; and nieces and nephews: Nicole (Juda) Lethtinen, Neilly (Rick) Berger, Danni (Jim) Krolikowski, Delvin D. Hall III, Andrea (Gary) Mortimer, Scott (Amy) Hall, Jason Hall, Eric (Regina) Rajski, Nick (Megan) Rajski, Lauren Hall, Thomas Motley, Cassandra (Jeremiah) Muryasz, Catrina McElwain, Jennifer (Matt) Trudeau, Brandon Biller, Angel (John) Stubing, Kevin Hall, and Brayden Hall.

He was preceded in death by his father, Delvin D. Hall Sr.; mother, Evelyn M. (Sherrick) Hall; siblings: Diane D. Carpenter, Bonita J. Hall, Michael P. Hall; sister-in-law, Nora Hall; brothers-in-law: Jeff Carpenter and Dennis Biller; and nephew, Larry D. Hall Jr.

There will be no service. If you knew Brad, you know why. The family is going to have a day next year to celebrate his life. We will reach out with date and time. Brad will be sorely missed!

