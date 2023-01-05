Oct. 7, 1954 - Dec. 8, 2022

HOUSTON, TX - Bradley Dean Stilley, 67, of Houston, Texas passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 from a long illness and complications from Covid-19. Brad was born October 7, 1954 in Gary, Indiana to Guy and Ruby (Tanner) Stilley. Brad graduated from River Forest High School in 1973, and he worked at NPG, a Texas Utility Company, in Houston for 30 years. Brad enjoyed cooking and repairing old style tube radios.

Survivors include his mother, Ruby Stilley of Merrillville, Indiana; siblings: Dennis (Ruth) Stilley of Zeeland, Michigan, Jerry (Sue) Stilley of Portage, Indiana, Judith (Gerald) Newberry of Decatur, Illinois, Jennette (John) Laughran of Hebron, Indiana, Daniel (Shirley) Vaughan of Hobart, Indiana; many nieces and nephews, and friends; Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Martinez and son of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Stilley, his step-mother, Ruth (Vaughan) Stilley, and brother, Steven Joel Stilley.

Entombment of ashes will take place Friday, January 6, 2023 at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso, Indiana. As requested by Brad, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassion International, PO Box 65000, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80962-9951 where Brad sponsored several orphans from birth to adulthood.