Bradley S. "Brad" Hefner

Nov. 18, 1976 - Aug. 28, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN - Bradley S. Hefner "Brad" was born on November 18, 1976. He graduated from Lowell High School, and has been employed by the City of Crown Point since 2008.

Bradley is survived by: his son, Slayde Hefner and daughter, Kaylor Hefner of Hobart, IN; parents, Carol and Keith Hefner of Garrett, IN; brother, Keith (Katie) E. Hefner; niece, Kendal; and nephews: Cole and AJ of Newaygo, MI; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bradley loved to build and drive cars for demolition derbys. He loved to help coach and watch his son Slayde play football, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his children.

Brad was a hard working guy with an infectious smile, willing to help others whenever it was needed.

Friends may visit with the family from 3:30 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Visit Bradley's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.