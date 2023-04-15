Sept. 2, 1976 – April 12, 2023

HIGHLAND - Brandon Gabriel Cabrera, age 46 of Highland, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023. He is survived by his father, Gabriel Cabrera; daughter, Abby Evilsizor-Cabrera; siblings DeAnna (late Jorge) Alvarez and Gabriel (Courtney) Cabrera; two nieces and three nephews; Aunt Gloria Abrego and Uncle Javier Abrego; and four cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Sulema (Abrego) Cabrera.

Visitation will be at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave. in Highland, on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with funeral services immediately after visitation. Cremation to follow.

He was an incredibly kind person to family, friends and strangers alike, leading with a sweet and compassionate demeanor while always working to lead with God's grace in everything he did. He had a wonderfully gentle soul and left an indelible print on the heart of so many who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brandon's name to the Lincoln Street Christian Church food donation program would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com.