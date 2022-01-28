VALPARAISO, IN - Brandon Leon, 21 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born September 20, 2000 in Munster to Kristy (Kammer) Leon. Brandon graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2019. He was currently working with Amazon in Joliet, IL, and was acknowledged for his strong work ethic with a new promotion to Transportation Operations Manager. His love of studying the interworking's of computers inspired him to recently enroll in an Information Technology program. Brandon will be remembered for his kind heart and his quirky personality. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed every day.