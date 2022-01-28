Brandon Leon
Sep. 20, 2000 - Jan. 21, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Brandon Leon, 21 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 21, 2022. He was born September 20, 2000 in Munster to Kristy (Kammer) Leon. Brandon graduated from Valparaiso High School in 2019. He was currently working with Amazon in Joliet, IL, and was acknowledged for his strong work ethic with a new promotion to Transportation Operations Manager. His love of studying the interworking's of computers inspired him to recently enroll in an Information Technology program. Brandon will be remembered for his kind heart and his quirky personality. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed every day.
Brandon is survived by his parents: Kristy and Michael Dec; siblings: Carter Adamson, Cameron Dec, Emily Dec, Tyler Ruiz; grandparents: Sherry Deem, Eugene Kammer, Veronica Leon, John Jacquez; great grandparents: Hilma Mullins, Laverne and Eugene Kammer; aunts and uncles: Jason (Jessica) Kammer, Desirae Deem, Janell (Eric) Gill, Daniel Deem, Jacqueline Leon; father, Robert Leon; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Deem; great grandmother, Mary Ann Mullins; and great uncle, Edwin Wilczynski.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at The Pennsy Depot Banquet Room, 2000 Comeford Rd., Valparaiso, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The family would love to hear your memories of Brandon if you would be moved to share them.