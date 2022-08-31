 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brandon M. Neely

Brandon M. Neely

Jan. 19, 1981 - Aug. 25, 2022

GARY, IN - Brandon M. Neely, 40, of Gary, IN passed away on Thursday August 25, 2022. Brandon was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Victoria Neely. He is survived by his grandmother, Dolly Bussey; two siblings: Sarah (John) Lemon and Gregory Neely. He also leaves behind his daughter, Olivia; best friend, Tommy; two nieces; multiple other family members; and many friends. Brandon's family invite you to join them in a celebration of life on Sunday September 4th, 2022 between 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion located at 132 N Wiggs St. Griffith, IN.

