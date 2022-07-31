Brandon Mark Mosak

Brandon enjoyed all forms of technology, cars, and had a special love for pinball. He would spend hours carefully repairing and restoring pinball machines or playing in tournaments. He would often be found on his deck or in the kitchen crafting some new culinary creation to share with his friends and family. Brandon would regularly open his home for friends, friends of friends, and even strangers to enjoy his cooking and play hours of pinball. He was loyal and generous to a fault, and had a soft spot for any stray cat (or occasional raccoon) that stumbled onto his doorstep. He was profoundly influential in the local tech community where his advice was often sought. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1996 and from Purdue University School of Technology. Professionally, he was the IT Director at Task Force Tips for 13 years, and more recently the Director of IT for Initium Novum.