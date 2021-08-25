Branko Jankovic
CROWN POINT, IN — Branko Jankovic, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away August 22, 2021.
He is survived by his loving children: Mike Jankovic and Mirjana Jankovic; cousins: Jovanka Vukosavljevic, Toplica Vukosavljevic and Jovic Vukosavljevic.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Branko's family on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the St George Church.
LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, SCHERERVILLE, 219-322-6616.
