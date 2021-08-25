Branko Jankovic

He is survived by his loving children: Mike Jankovic and Mirjana Jankovic; cousins: Jovanka Vukosavljevic, Toplica Vukosavljevic and Jovic Vukosavljevic.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Branko's family on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the St George Church.