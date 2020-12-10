MERRILLVILLE, IN - Brenda Clark, age 68, of Merrillville, passed away December 8, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Wayne Pritchard.

She is survived by her husband Paul; daughters: Michelle (Roger) Mullins, Amber (Bub) Pullins; son Matt (Melissa) Clark; grandchildren: Gunnar, Alexis, Haley, Carter, Brandon, Caitlyn; mother Mary Pritchard; sister Sharon (John) Tarry; brothers: Ken (Jeri) Pritchard, Jim Pritchard, many loving nieces and nephews. Brenda loved movies, and loved to travel to Mexico, Gatlinburg, and Brown County. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. www.burnsfuneral.com