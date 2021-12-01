Brenda Delgado (nee Goodman)

Brenda L. Delgado (nee Goodman)

HAMMOND, IN — Brenda L. Delgado (nee Goodman), age 60 of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. She is survived by two daughters: Shontel "Nikki" (Bill) Griffith, Angelica Vieyra; six grandchildren: Lauren, Juan, Jr., Nia, Arianna, Naila and Paisley; sister, Kelly (Mike Castellano) Goodman; nieces: Danielle Brown and Melissa Castellano; great nieces and nephews: Anthony, Samantha, Chloe, Christina and Melanie. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Delores Goodman.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Private cremation to follow.

Brenda was an employee at Meijer's in Highland. Brenda liked spending time with her grandkids, she was a faithful believer in Christ, and she left an impression on anyone who met her. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.