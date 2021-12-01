 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brenda Delgado (nee Goodman)

Brenda Delgado (nee Goodman)

Brenda Delgado (nee Goodman)

Brenda L. Delgado (nee Goodman)

HAMMOND, IN — Brenda L. Delgado (nee Goodman), age 60 of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. She is survived by two daughters: Shontel "Nikki" (Bill) Griffith, Angelica Vieyra; six grandchildren: Lauren, Juan, Jr., Nia, Arianna, Naila and Paisley; sister, Kelly (Mike Castellano) Goodman; nieces: Danielle Brown and Melissa Castellano; great nieces and nephews: Anthony, Samantha, Chloe, Christina and Melanie. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Delores Goodman.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Private cremation to follow.

Brenda was an employee at Meijer's in Highland. Brenda liked spending time with her grandkids, she was a faithful believer in Christ, and she left an impression on anyone who met her. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts