Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

AUBURN, IN - Brenda Faye Bethel, 63, of Auburn, IN, passed away August 22, 2020 at Auburn Village Rehab in Auburn, IN.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Unity Baptist Church 2019 Connecticut Street Gary, IN 46407. Visitation one hour prior to service. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.