La PORTE, TX - Brenda Hall (nee Fentress), 71, passed away with her husband by her side on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center of Houston.

She was born June 30, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana to Arnold Sr. and Christine Fentress. The fifth of seven children, Brenda was never far from the action and enjoyed playing with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Hammond Tech High School in 1967 where she participated on the varsity cheer squad and enjoyed time with all her girlfriends making fun of the boys.

After moving with her parents and several siblings to Texas in 1969, she worked as a medical secretary in the ophthalmology department at Baylor College of Medicine. She met and married her husband of 39 years, Billy Hall, in 1981 and lived in Central Texas near Hearne. Brenda enjoyed and was honored to join Billy in raising his son and daughter, Jason and Tara Hall; and would later have a son, Jordan Hall, in 1990.