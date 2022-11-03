DYER, IN - Brenda L. Hill, age 56 of Dyer, IN, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 35 years: Raymond Hill; two children: Michael (Darian) Hill and Rebecca Hill; one grandson: Harrison Hill; mother: Rosemary Heldt; and four sisters: Theresa Heldt, Patty Teach, Sharon Peters, and Donna Svencner. Brenda was preceded in death by her father: Delmar Heldt; and two brothers: Joe Heldt and Rodney Heldt.

Friends are invited to visit with Brenda's family on Friday, November 4 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL, followed immediately by her Celebration of Life service at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Brenda worked in customer service at Drive and Shine in Schererville, IN. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Harrison.