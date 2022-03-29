May 10, 1958 - March 25, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Brenda M. Gudenschwager (nee Sibbrell), age 63, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Brenda is survived by her husband of 33 years, William Gudenschwager; children: Amanda Blumer, Brian (Mandy) Blumer, Jesse (Jillian) Gudenschwager, Jen (Rob) Weinhauer; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers: Kenneth (Carol) Sibbrell, Steve (Belinda Hutton) Sibbrell.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents: Carl and Jeanette Sibbrell.

Brenda was a graduate of Chesterton High School. She worked at Duneland Schools for 35 years. Brenda, or Nana Banana, as her grandchildren called her, enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, and canning but the thing she loved most was spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Brenda's name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration https://www.theaftd.org/.

Visit Brenda's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.