ST. JOHN - Brenda M. Jackson, age 63, of St. John passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at Franciscan Health Dyer. She is survived by three daughters: Laquisha (Darious) Edwards, Erica (Eric) Wilson and Amanda Jackson; two sons: Eric (Tashyla) Jackson and Shawn Jackson; 12 grandchildren; special great-granddaughter, Kyenndi Kebert; one sister, Lora Barber; three brothers: Sidney (Angie) Barber, Jr., Darren Barber and Patrick Barber; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 11:00 a.m. Bethel Congregational COGIC 815 Michigan St. Hammond, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service; Pastor Joseph Alford, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Jackson family during their time of loss.