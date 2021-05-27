Brenda Mager

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - 53, of Lake Village, passed away at home Tuesday May 25, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Randy; mother, Verna Fur-Williams of Crown Point; siblings: Rick Williams of NM, Scott (Ann) Williams of Hebron, Kelly (Merv) Chupp of IL and her nieces. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl "Poad" Williams.

Brenda was a 1986 graduate of Crown Point High School and received an Associate Degree from Purdue Calumet. She was a member of Women's Professional Rodeo Assoc. "WPRA", International Professional Rodeo Assoc. "IPRA", National Barrel Horse Assoc. "NBHA" and the International Barrel Racing Assoc. "IBRA". She had a great love for her horses and dogs.

Private Cremation through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, www.cancercenter.com or American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org