Brenda "Nonnie" Noojin
HAMMOND, IN - Brenda "Nonnie" Noojin, age 70, of Hammond, IN, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Sammy; daughter, Tracy Gereg, son-in-law, Brian Gereg, grandchildren, Kelsey, Brooklyn Gereg; daughter, Jennifer, grandchildren, Justin Tieri, Aneesia Echols, Morgan Echols; son, Steven, and his children with Kristin Mazzone, Matthew and Kaitlin; daughter, Rebecca Gardner, son-in-law, Jason Gardner, grandchildren, Sam, Evan, Elliot, Spencer; father, Gilbert Sherbit; brother, John Sherbit (Kelly); sister-in-law, Karen "Sue", and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her beloved mother, Louise Sherbit; sister, Linda Pote; brother, James Sherbit.
Brenda married her high school sweetheart in 1968, and she was a wonderful mother to four children, and grandmother to 11 grandkids. The grandkids know her as Nonnie, and that's the name many called her by over the years. She was very crafty and loved to sew. In fact, she loved her job working at Joann Fabrics. She loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 made her so happy. Brenda was a "mother to all". Whenever there was anyone in need, she would be there. She would cook, bake, or just provide loving support to any who needed it. Her thoughtfulness and love was felt by so many. Brenda touched the lives of all who knew her, and the world was blessed by her presence.
Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN 46322 on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the same location on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 9:30 am. For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.