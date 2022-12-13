Brenda "Nonnie" Noojin

Brenda married her high school sweetheart in 1968, and she was a wonderful mother to four children, and grandmother to 11 grandkids. The grandkids know her as Nonnie, and that's the name many called her by over the years. She was very crafty and loved to sew. In fact, she loved her job working at Joann Fabrics. She loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 made her so happy. Brenda was a "mother to all". Whenever there was anyone in need, she would be there. She would cook, bake, or just provide loving support to any who needed it. Her thoughtfulness and love was felt by so many. Brenda touched the lives of all who knew her, and the world was blessed by her presence.