HAMMOND, IN - Brenda P. Szany, age 72 of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Brenda is survived by her sons Sam R(Steve Derry) Rhoden and Brent Allen Szany Sr. (Kimberly Szany); Grandchildren Ryan and Justin Tyme Rhoden, Christoper S. and Brent "Allen" (Kimberly) Szany; grandchildren, Ryan Rhoden, Justin Rhoden, Christopher Szany, Brent Szany Jr., Julie Szany; Alaina Szany and Nick McKeever Szany; and close family Annette Trent and Ronnie Atkeson.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert S. Szany and brothers and a sister.
Brenda enjoyed watching "All in the Famly", playing Bingo and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM, directly at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will celebrate Brenda's life at a later date. Services are entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
