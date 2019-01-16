Brent E. Roush Longtime Local #374 Boilermaker. Brent E. Roush died January 13, 2019 from cancer leaving behind wife, Janice; children: Jackson and Josephine; sister, Jerilyn; and mother, Doris.
There will be no service following the cremation.
Brent E. Roush Longtime Local #374 Boilermaker. Brent E. Roush died January 13, 2019 from cancer leaving behind wife, Janice; children: Jackson and Josephine; sister, Jerilyn; and mother, Doris.
There will be no service following the cremation.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.