Brent E. Roush Longtime Local #374 Boilermaker. Brent E. Roush died January 13, 2019 from cancer leaving behind wife, Janice; children: Jackson and Josephine; sister, Jerilyn; and mother, Doris.

There will be no service following the cremation.

