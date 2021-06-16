Brent Leigh Huard

1962 — 2021

HOBART, IN — Brent Leigh Huard, 58, of Hobart, formerly of Munster, passed away Thursday, June 10th, 2021, unexpectedly of an undiagnosed medical condition. Brent was born on August 3, 1962. After graduating from Munster High School in 1980, he went to Vincennes University where he met the love of his life, Diana, whom he married in 1984.

Most of his career was spent working in his family owned restaurants, Shakey's Pizza, Taco Time, and Miami Subs. He then transitioned to working in food sales and in management for various grocery stores in both Omaha, NE, where he lived for a time, and Indiana. Most recently he was employed by I & P Electric as an electrician.

His greatest joy in life was being a dedicated and passionate father to his four children: Danielle (Oliver) Dorsuleski and Brendan, Baylee and Dana Huard; and a devoted husband of 32 years to late wife and soulmate, Diana.

Brent was an avid lover of nature and was always "playing" in his yard. Brent was always up for an adventure and loved to be on the water. He enjoyed a cold beverage after a long day. He was the BEST Papa to grandson Owen and granddaughter Gianna. He was full of life and genuinely loved his family and friends.