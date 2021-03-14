Brett R. Moreland "Bruno"

Heaven has gained another angel. On March 11, 2021 Bruno was called home to be with our Heavenly Father. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, funeral director, professional ball buster and friend. An amazing man who loved his family fiercely. He never met a stranger and made everyone his friend, even if they just met.

His loyalty and love can not be measured. There is no way of truly knowing how many lives Bruno has touched in his 58 years on this Earth, but we do know he will never be forgotten. He was so many things to so many people. His memory will forever live on in those who loved him.

He is survived by his best friend, soulmate and wife, Roberta; loving children Taylor (Patrick), Tess (fiance Kodiak) and Cory; cherished granddaughter, Bailey; dear sister, Lisa (Leonard); sweet Aunt Jeri; loyal mother-in-law, Cheryl Jean; the mother of his children and friend, Sandra Lee; loving "clowns" (his brothers and sisters in-laws), countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

We invite you to celebrate Bruno's life on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 6:00p.m., with a visitation from 2:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN. In lieu of flowers contributions to Light of Life Worship Center 4901 E. 28th Ave. Lake Station, IN 46405 are appreciated. To keep everyone safe the family has asked everyone to please wear their masks.