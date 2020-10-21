Brett Shriver

GRIFFITH, IN — Brett Shriver, 50, passed away surrounded by his family on October 16, 2020, after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Brett was born in Hammond, IN, on February 27, 1970. He grew up in Merrillville, IN, where he made many close friends. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Papusch, of Hebron, IN; his daughter, Lyssa Falk, of Griffith, IN; brother, Gregg, of Merrillville; sisters, Kimberly of Las Vegas, NV, and Carrie, of Hebron; his stepmother, Sharon Shriver, of Crystal Lake, IL; and his significant other, Stefani Houston, of Griffith; plus many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Shriver, and stepfather, Marty Papusch.

Brett was employed by Superheat FGH Services INC. His job sent him to many different places.

Brett was truly one of a kind, he loved his family and could always make us smile even in hard times. He loved to shoot pool and watch cheesy horror movies, but the thing he loved most was riding his Harley. He will be surely missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Ride on Brett!!

Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville. For more info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com