HAMMOND, IN - Brian A. Sweet, age 57, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Natalie 'Pumpkin' Sutton; grandchildren, Brailei and Bryghton Sutton; siblings, Ellen (Paul) Burgens, Judy Sonnenberg, Earl G. Sweet, David (Donna) W. Sweet and his children, Gloria J. Sweet; significant other and dearest love, Evelyn; other family, Jackie (James) Garrett, Andy Garrett with his children, Amber, Heather, Robert, Tabitha, Astrid Garrett and grandchildren, Marcus 'Pennut' Harper and Andy Jr.; Marvin (Mellisa) Pyle with children, Katie, Marvin, William; and many other dear family and friends. Brian is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise Sweet.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Richard Orlinski officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
Brian worked at I-80 Auto Parts for several years. He enjoyed working on cars and was loved by everybody who knew him. His kind spirit will be deeply missed. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com