Brian Altergott Cherry, 36, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Born in India, Brian was adopted by Karen Altergott and Ralph L. Cherry at four months. Raised mainly in West Lafayette, Purdue sports were a lifelong passion. For example, Brian loved blogging about women's basketball. In 9th grade, his mother became a United Methodist pastor and he began moving to cities around Indiana. He went to Hammond Clark High School, graduated from South Central High School, and attended several universities before graduating from IU-PU Fort Wayne. He worked retail in several cities.
He is survived by an extended family: his mother, Karen Altergott Roberts and stepfather, D. Bruce Roberts; his father, Ralph and stepmother, Lori Cherry; siblings, Erin Altergott Cherry (and Zach Smith) and Marion Altergott Cherry; stepsiblings, Molly, Kendra, Dave, and Bethan; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian met the challenges of life with gentle determination. His optimism and cheer were felt by everyone in his presence. He saw the adoption into his family as a gift he wanted to make meaningful. His love for his family and friends was immeasurable and worthy of celebration.
A memorial celebration will be at Grace UMC, 219 W. Mulberry St., 46901, at 2:00 p.m. EST, Sunday, August 12; visitation is at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting with arrangements.