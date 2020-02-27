Brian C. Good
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON, BRIAN C. GOOD ON HIS FOURTEENTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN
6/29/1980 - 2/27/2006
Time passes but the grief for one loved so deeply will always remain. Our minds still talk to you and our hearts still look for you, but our souls know that you are at peace. Love Always, Mom and Dad.