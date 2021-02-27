Brian C. Good
June 29, 1980 — Feb. 27, 2006
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON, BRIAN C. GOOD ON HIS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.
Fifteen years have passed and we continue to struggle with the emptiness in our hearts. Brian, you are always in our thoughts as we go through each day remembering you and everything that made you so special to us. You are deeply loved and missed. Love Always, Mom and Dad.
