HOBART, IN - Brian D. Faitz, age 41, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Brian is survived by his girlfriend: Rachel; father: Jerry Faitz; aunts and uncles: Mary, John and Delayne; and cousins: Natalie, Matthew and Ezlie. He was preceded in death by his mother: Deborah S. Faitz. Brian's passion was computers and cell phones and loved Elvis. He was a member of First Church in Hobart, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.