MONEE, IL - Brian David Cole, 51, of Monee, formerly of Munster, IN passed away December 11, 2018 with his family at his side, at Hospice of Windsor Estates in Country Club Hills, IL, after a long illness.
He is survived by his parents, David and Marilyn (Metzger) Cole, of Munster, sister, Karen (Brian) Elliott of Northwood, OH and their children, Zachary and Amber; Sister, Cindy (Chris) Wilkie of Dyer, IN and their children, Taylor and Christopher, Jr. and Brian's long time girl friend, Sharon Southerland of Monee. Brian worked at a steel pipe manufacturer before experiencing a significant injury that eventually took his life. Brian enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, black leather jacket and all.
Visitation at 10:00 am, funeral service at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 15, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Drive, Highland, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating. In leu of flowers, donations to Immanuel Church or Hospice would be appreciated. RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.