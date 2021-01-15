HAZEL CREST, IL — Brian Driscoll, 67, of Hazel Crest, IL, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. Brian is survived by his loving sisters: Donna (late Harry) Whitney, Gail Inskip, Debra Driscoll, Sharon (Steven) Davis; brother, Kevin Driscoll; and many loving nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Margaret (nee MacDonald) Driscoll, and sister, Beverly (Bob) Monninger.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, funeral services and burial for Brian will be private. Brian will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Brian's name to the American Cancer Society. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Brian's care.